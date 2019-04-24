Draft buzz: Redskins exploring trading up into top 5

The Washington Redskins might look to make a big move in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which kicks off tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on Up To The Minute Live that the Redskins have inquired about trading up into the top 5.

"The Redskins have explored the possibility of trading up all the way into the top five," Garafolo said. "I don't think that, I know that. I can report that. They have had conversations with all of those teams. But look, everybody is having conversations with everybody right now. Just to figure out what the price would be -- what if. But the fact that they're at least exploring it tells me that they've thought about the possibility.

"Now maybe if we're to take Doug Williams at his word, he thinks that the price is going to be too high to do that. But Dwayne Haskins is a guy that has a lot of support in this building, I can tell you that much. We know about the connections with owner Dan Snyder and his son, those two went to school together. He's a local kid, he's got a lot of the tools. He had great production last year at Ohio State. But is he a player that can help this team right away? I know there are folks inside this building that think that that is not that case. That he might need some time to learn the offensive system; to learn life at the NFL level he only has that one year of production and maybe they think we should go with a guy that can help us right away and we can build around Case Keenum."

Washington currently sits with the No. 15 overall pick and owns nine total selections in the 2019 draft, including two third-rounders.

If the Redskins are willing to give up the kind of draft capital it would take to leap 10 or more spots, we presume it'd be to snag a quarterback -- the one position mortgaging the future could make it worth such a hefty proposition in the long run. Washington currently sits with Case Keenum -- acquired in a trade -- and Colt McCoy, who is recovering from another surgery at the position.

With the long-term future of Alex Smith in serious doubt, the Redskins could try to leap high for their franchise signal-caller. The team might need to get in front of other perceived QB-needy teams, like the New York Giants at No. 6, if one of the young quarterbacks has become the apple of their eye, like Haskins.

The last time the Redskins made a move to the top of the draft board to take a QB, they landed Robert Griffin III back in 2012 at the No. 2 slot. At the time, Washington owned the No. 6 overall pick, sending it along with a slew of other selections. This time it will take a massive haul to leap into the top 5.

