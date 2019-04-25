2019 NFL Draft: Jarrett Stidham among best prospects remaining

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick and started Round 2 by selecting cornerback Byron Murphy. With Day 3 of the draft underway, here's a look at the top prospects still available on NFL.com senior analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings. (Number by player's name indicates Brandt's original ranking).
RANK
56
Kelvin Harmon, WR
School: N.C. State | Year: Junior
RANK
76
Vosean Joseph, LB
School: Florida | Year: Junior
RANK
78
Mack Wilson, LB
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
RANK
80
Michael Jordan, OG
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
RANK
81
Emanuel Hall, WR
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
RANK
84
D'Andre Walker, Edge
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
RANK
90
Darius Slayton, WR
School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
94
Clayton Thorson, QB
School: Northwestern | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
96
Isaac Nauta, TE
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
RANK
101
Jarrett Stidham, QB
School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
105
Drew Forbes, OG
School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior
RANK
106
Lamont Gaillard, C
School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
108
Tyree Jackson, QB
School: Buffalo | Year: Junior
RANK
115
Ross Pierschbacher, C
School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
116
Dexter Williams, RB
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
117
Foster Moreau, TE
School: LSU | Year: Senior
RANK
119
Gerald Willis, DT
School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
121
Te'Von Coney, LB
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
122
Isaiah Johnson, CB
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
123
Amani Oruwariye, CB
School: Penn State | Year: Senior
RANK
127
Jonathan Ledbetter, DE
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
RANK
129
Caleb Wilson, TE
School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
131
Dillon Mitchell, WR
School: Oregon | Year: Junior
RANK
133
Dennis Daley, OT
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
RANK
134
Isaiah Buggs, DT
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
RANK
135
Kingsley Keke, DE
School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior
RANK
137
Beau Benzschawel, OG
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
139
Drue Tranquill, LB
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
140
Trevon Tate, OG
School: Memphis | Year: Senior
RANK
142
Nick Fitzgerald, QB
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
143
Blake Cashman, LB
School: Minnesota | Year: Senior
RANK
144
Deionte Thompson, S
School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
146
Tyler Roemer, OT
School: San Diego State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
RANK
147
Ryquell Armstead, RB
School: Temple | Year: Senior
RANK
148
Easton Stick, QB
School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior
RANK
149
Trayveon Williams, RB
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior
RANK
150
Gardner Minshew, QB
School: Washington State | Year: Senior