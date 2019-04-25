2019 NFL Draft: Jarrett Stidham among best prospects remaining

Print
  • By Gil Brandt
More Columns >

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick and started Round 2 by selecting cornerback Byron Murphy. With Day 3 of the draft underway, here's a look at the top prospects still available on NFL.com senior analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings. (Number by player's name indicates Brandt's original ranking).

2019 NFL Draft tracker | Watch live | Full draft order | Mock Draft Central

RANK

56

Kelvin Harmon, WR

School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

RANK

76

Vosean Joseph, LB

School: Florida | Year: Junior

RANK

78

Mack Wilson, LB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

RANK

80

Michael Jordan, OG

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

RANK

81

Emanuel Hall, WR

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

RANK

84

D'Andre Walker, Edge

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK

90

Darius Slayton, WR

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

94

Clayton Thorson, QB

School: Northwestern | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

96

Isaac Nauta, TE

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

RANK

101

Jarrett Stidham, QB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

105

Drew Forbes, OG

School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior

RANK

106

Lamont Gaillard, C

School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

108

Tyree Jackson, QB

School: Buffalo | Year: Junior

RANK

115

Ross Pierschbacher, C

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

116

Dexter Williams, RB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK

117

Foster Moreau, TE

School: LSU | Year: Senior

RANK

119

Gerald Willis, DT

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

121

Te'Von Coney, LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK

122

Isaiah Johnson, CB

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

123

Amani Oruwariye, CB

School: Penn State | Year: Senior

RANK

127

Jonathan Ledbetter, DE

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK

129

Caleb Wilson, TE

School: UCLA | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

131

Dillon Mitchell, WR

School: Oregon | Year: Junior

RANK

133

Dennis Daley, OT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

RANK

134

Isaiah Buggs, DT

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

RANK

135

Kingsley Keke, DE

School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

RANK

137

Beau Benzschawel, OG

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

139

Drue Tranquill, LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK

140

Trevon Tate, OG

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

RANK

142

Nick Fitzgerald, QB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

143

Blake Cashman, LB

School: Minnesota | Year: Senior

RANK

144

Deionte Thompson, S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

146

Tyler Roemer, OT

School: San Diego State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

RANK

147

Ryquell Armstead, RB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

RANK

148

Easton Stick, QB

School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

RANK

149

Trayveon Williams, RB

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior

RANK

150

Gardner Minshew, QB

School: Washington State | Year: Senior

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0