Free-agent pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah visits Ravens

Ezekiel Ansah remains on the open market, but the free-agent defensive end is making the rounds with potential employers.

Ansah on Wednesday visited the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

While it is unclear what happened behind the scenes during the visit, the announcement stopped short of saying a deal was accomplished.

The Ravens have a need for pass rushers given the losses of Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith to free agency. So, it more than makes sense for the team to take a close look at Ansah, who totaled 48 sacks in seven previous seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Outside of signing Ansah or another free agent, Baltimore could address the defensive end position during the draft.

Meanwhile, free agency hasn't been too kind to veteran defensive linemen.

Ansah is among numerous front-line players still seeking a home, including Ndamukong Suh, Muhammad Wilkerson, Shane Ray, Dion Jordan and Nick Perry.