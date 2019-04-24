Ravens K Justin Tucker agrees to four-year extension

Justin Tucker has played for just one team in his already illustrious career. And the Ravens will keep it that way for a while longer.

Baltimore announced Wednesday it has agreed to terms on a four-year extension with its All-Pro kicker, keeping him in purple and black through the 2023 season.

Tucker made his third All-Pro first-team in 2018. He's connected on 90.1 percent of his field goals over seven seasons.

