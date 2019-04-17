5 things for UK fans to watch in the 2019 NFL Draft

Murray to make history

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is set to make American sports history by becoming the first athlete to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball and NFL Drafts. He was the ninth overall selection of the Oakland Aâs baseball team in 2018 and will be a sure-fire top 10 pick in the NFL. The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner (the prize given to college football's best player) is actually the favourite to be the first overall selection when the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock with the top pick.

Who will take the Scottish Hammer?

Arkansas Pine-Bluff kicker/punter Jamie Gillan is gaining national attention across the United States ahead of the NFL Draft and has been dubbed 'The Scottish Hammer'. The Highlands native bought four NFL balls to practice ahead of the draft and burst every single one of them. He looks set to be a kickoff specialist and a punter in the NFL, putting his Scottish rugby experience to good use.

The active Raiders

After a free agency signing period that saw them add superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trent Brown to their roster, the Raiders are ready to make some serious moves in the draft. And their preparation has not been without intrigue - new general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden sent all their scouts home over Easter weekend and told them not to return, stressing that they "don't know who to trust". The Raiders have many holes on their roster but three first round selections to continue their repair job.

Will the Giants move into a new era?

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is coming towards the end of his career as quarterback of the New York Giants, but when will the team finally pull the trigger and begin the succession plan? The Giants have two first round selections in which to address the position and reportedly like Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State) and Daniel Jones (Duke), the latter of whom has close links to the Manning family having been tutored by Peyton and Eli's quarterback coach David Cutcliffe.

Quarterback movement

While Eli is not expected to move on from the Giants, that situation could change if New York wants to clear the decks for a young passer they select in Nashville on Thursday night. Two names to watch out for this weekend are Josh Rosen, who was Arizona's first-round choice last year, and Derek Carr, who could be deemed surplus to requirements if the Raiders go with a new passer. If either of those two hit the open market, look for the likes of Miami, Denver and Washington to be interested in acquiring their services.