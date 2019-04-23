Josh Gordon signs restricted tender with Patriots

Josh Gordon will be back with the New England Patriots, if or when he is reinstated from his indefinite suspension.

The banned receiver signed his restricted free-agent tender with New England on Tuesday, per the league's transaction wire.

New England placed the $2.025 million tender on Gordon on March 12. The Patriots would receive a second-round pick in return if a team signed the receiver away from New England, though given his status, that scenario is unlikely.

Gordon remains suspended indefinitely again by the NFL for his latest violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

If Gordon gains reinstatement again, it appears the talented but troubled receiver remains in the Patriots' plans for 2019.