Rhett Lewis 2019 NFL mock draft: Seahawks replace Frank Clark

It's draft week! Seems like the perfect time to reveal my first -- and last -- NFL mock draft of 2019, eh?

While I do have four quarterbacks coming off the board in Round 1, only one of them is selected in the top 10. And fresh off trading Frank Clark, the Seahawks nab an explosive edge rusher.

To see every draft pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

PICK 1 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



No surprise here. The Cardinals make good on the worst-kept secret of this draft season and select the QB to support their head coach. Now, time to support the QB.

PICK 2 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Yes, selecting a DL in the top 10 has become all too familiar to Niner Faithful, but Bosa's a better pure pass rusher than any of the previous selections in this mold -- and thus, the reason San Francisco goes with Bosa over Quinnen Williams.

PICK 3 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Jets went down this road when Leonard Williams slipped to them at No. 6 back in 2015 -- they took the versatile DL despite already having Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson on the roster. OK, that didn't end up working out, but this could be the most likely trade destination in the top 10. If Murray goes No. 1, then Quinnen could be the target of teams looking to move into this spot.

PICK 4 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior



NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report of a "surprise pick" coming at this slot for the Raiders has me thinking crazy, but for a team solidly last in sack production a year ago, let's get a guy who has the fastest route to the QB: up the middle. Oliver has the ability to be a formidable interior presence for the Raiders.

PICK 5 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior



White rides into Tampa despite the Bucs signing LB Deone Bucannon in free agency. Best linebacker -- and one of the safest picks -- in the draft.

PICK 6 Jonah Williams - OL School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Let's have some fun, shall we? Perhaps the Giants believe the offensive lineman they covet will be gone by 17, so they turn in the card at 6. We know GM Dave Gettleman loves the hog mollies. We know he believes Eli Manning can still play. If the Giants truly want to support their 38-year-old quarterback, then keeping him upright should be where it starts. Positional versatility gives Williams the edge over the rest of the OL class.

PICK 7 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Is there a player in this draft that better fits the attitude and style Tom Coughlin covets? The Jags help their two most valuable pieces on offense -- Nick Foles and Leonard Fournette -- with one draft pick.

PICK 8 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



Admittedly, this is further down than I've expected Allen to go for the better part of this process. His skill set would seem to be an ideal fit for Matt Patricia's multiple-look defense.

PICK 9 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



GM Brandon Beane was in Carolina when the Panthers made Julius Peppers a cornerstone of the franchise. I'm not exactly calling Sweat the second coming of Peppers, but the Mississippi State product shares some of those freakish qualities and could be a valuable edge presence for years to come.

PICK 10 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior



The Broncos get the prolific pass-catching tight end they haven't had since Julius Thomas departed Denver in 2015.

PICK 11 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Gary falls out of the top 10, but not by much. While Rapoport reported Tuesday that Gary's shoulder has been flagged by teams, the defensive lineman recently told me on NFL Network that he's "110 percent." Could the Bengals unlock his tremendous potential and get rewarded with the much-anticipated sack production befitting a prospect possessing such elite athletic traits?

PICK 12 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior



After upgrading the edge of their defense in free agency, the Packers find their man in the middle in the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

PICK 13 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior



The Dolphins add a nasty run blocker and get a fixture for the right side of their offensive line with Taylor, a popular candidate to be the first tackle off the board.

PICK 14 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior



Grady Jarrett signed his franchise tender, but without a long-term deal, the future remains unclear. Wilkins could provide some security on that front, and in the interim, give the Falcons an excellent tackle tandem in the middle of the D-line.

PICK 15 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The fall for Haskins stops in the nation's capital, where the Redskins are void of a long-term answer at QB, but won't be forced to turn to Haskins in Week 1 with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy on the roster.

PICK 16 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



The Panthers' O-line remake continues with the selection of an excellent pass-blocking LT in Dillard. Paired with the free-agent signing of C Matt Paradis, the Panthers make big strides up front.

PICK 17 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



The Giants get an edge rusher with their second pick of the first round. Ferrell has experience getting to the QB at the highest level and in the biggest spots. And hey, perhaps the Giants are the winners of the Josh Rosen trade sweepstakes.

PICK 18 Cody Ford - OL School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Ford provides the Vikings a much-needed upgrade on the offensive line.

PICK 19 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



RELAX. Not necessarily putting Jones with the Titans here, but this is about the time he should come off the board. And since I didn't mock him to the Giants, I'm wondering if this is where somebody comes up to get him. Side note: Are you sold on the Titans QBs right now? Just food for thought.

PICK 20 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



The Steelers could use some reinforcements on the perimeter, especially if they've grown weary of Artie Burns. Maybe Pittsburgh would prefer Washington CB Byron Murphy here, but I like Greedy.

PICK 22 Garrett Bradbury - C School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



If you're going to run the ball like the Ravens want to, a continued investment up front makes sense -- and they do that here in the form of the best center in the class.

PICK 23 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Murphy is arguably the cleanest corner in this class and would seem to be quite a bargain for the CB-needy Texans at this spot.

PICK 24 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



"Hollywood" teams up with his cousin, Antonio, to form one of the most explosive receiving corps in the league.

PICK 25 Johnathan Abram - S School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Best safety in the class goes to Philly.

PICK 26 Jeffery Simmons - DT School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



If the Colts are considering Dexter Lawrence here, then why not Simmons, who could be one of the best players in this draft when healthy?

PICK 27 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior



The Raiders coached Lock at the Senior Bowl. They snag him here, before the Chargers, Packers or Patriots could be tempted.

PICK 28 Rock Ya-Sin - CB School: Temple | Year: Senior



Chargers fortify their secondary with a technically sound corner and willing tackler.

PICK 29 Lonnie Johnson Jr. - CB School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



One of my favorite players in this draft, Johnson dominated at the Senior Bowl. He provides a physical presence on the perimeter and has the ability to be one of the premier press corners in the league. That style has played well in Seattle in the past.

PICK 30 Chris Lindstrom - OG School: Boston College | Year: Senior



The Packers have long boasted a completely homegrown (through the draft) offensive line. Lindstrom helps get them back there on the interior.

PICK 31 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior



The Rams obviously value the interior presence along their defensive line, and with Ndamukong Suh not in the plans for 2019, Lawrence could fit next to Aaron Donald.

PICK 32 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Bill Belichick has never selected a receiver in the first round as head coach in New England, but Metcalf's speed could tempt him enough to do it here. And if it isn't the Pats, does someone else make a move up for Metcalf at the back end of Round 1? An OL like Dalton Risner or Kaleb McGary got some consideration here, but let's shoot some fireworks to end the night.

