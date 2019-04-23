NFL announces Legends Youth Advisory Committee

The NFL today announced the NFL Legends Youth Advisory Committee to assist and guide efforts to preserve and grow youth & high school football through peer-to-peer engagement.

NFL Legends Mark Burnell, Trent Dilfer, Maurice Jones-Drew, Willie McGinest, Jordan Palmer, Chad Pennington, Michael Robinson, Deion Sanders and Bobby Taylor will generate inspiring conversations with youth and high school football communities about the values learned from playing football.

"These NFL Legends are dedicated to the love of the game, the values it transfers to life, and to serving communities by sharing their experience and knowledge with parents, coaches and players," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "They are champions of growing youth and high school football -- stressing values, playing technique and player protection."

At Play Football Draft High School Day in Nashville Tenn., the committee led breakout sessions for 200 high school student-athletes to discuss important values on and off the field, the role of athletes in the community and career opportunities in the sports industry.

Participating high schools in the Nashville area included Fairview High School, Gallatin High School, Hunters Lane High School, Oakland High School, Overton High School, Ravenwood High School, Stratford High School and Whites Creek High School.