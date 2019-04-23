NFL begins Legends Youth Advisory Committee

With the promise of aiding and guiding efforts to maintain and grow football at the youth and high school levels, the National Football League announced the launch of the NFL Legends Youth Advisory Committee on Tuesday.

On board to deliver inspiring stories and conversations in regards to the values and lessons learned from their years playing football, NFL Legends such as Mark Brunell, Trent Dilfer, Maurice Jones-Drew, Willie McGinest, Jordan Palmer, Chad Pennington, Michael Robinson, Deion Sanders and Bobby Taylor will lead the way with peer-to-peer engagement.

"These NFL Legends are dedicated to the love of the game, the values it transfers to life, and to serving communities by sharing their experience and knowledge with parents, coaches and players," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Troy Vincent said. "They are champions of growing youth and high school football -- stressing values, playing technique and player protection."

The committee led breakout sessions for 200 high school student-athletes at Play Football Draft High School Day in Nashville. They discussed the role of athletes on the field and off of it, delving into their roles within their communities and their opportunities beyond playing field.

Participating high schools in the Nashville area included Fairview High School, Gallatin High, Hunters Lane High, Oakland High, Overton High, Ravenwood High, Stratford High and Whites Creek High.

Play Football is a year-round entity that celebrates and looks to maintain youth and high school football, working to shape the football experience while advocating player safety and promoting the values of the game.

