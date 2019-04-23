Patrick Peterson MIA at minicamp raises questions

Patrick Peterson appears to be unhappy.

And he hasn't appeared at the Arizona Cardinals' voluntary minicamp on Tuesday.

Peterson is missing in action at a time following trade rumors -- which NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported were shot down -- and after the eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback eliminated references to the Cardinals from his social media.

Not to mention, the Cardinals are dealing with histrionics aplenty regarding them picking No. 1 in the NFL Draft.

So what's going on with Peterson remains as perplexing as the timing.

With questions looming, it does seem, however, that Peterson is not enamored with Arizona, a team he requested a trade from during October of last season.

As one of six NFL squads with first-year coaches, the Cardinals opened up voluntary minicamp and the key word is obviously voluntary. However, put into context with Peterson's seeming displeasure with Arizona and it could be reason for alarm. After all, receiver Larry Fitzgerald was there and so was running back David Johnson, along with free-agent addition Terrell Suggs. Most notably, also in attendance was quarterback Josh Rosen, despite all the talk of the second-year signal-caller possibly being shipped off via trade to make room for the Cards possibly selecting Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray with the first overall pick on Thursday.

"This does show that something could be up," Wyche added.

On Tuesday there were also rumors that Peterson was going to be traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Wyche said those were not valid.

As for his contract, Peterson has two years left on his current deal and is set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2019 and $12,050 in 2020.

So, with the draft coming up fast, there's another storyline to monitor in the desert.