Jonathan Stewart retires from NFL after 11 seasons

Jonathan Stewart is retiring as a Carolina Panther.

The running back signed a one-day contract with the Panthers announcing his retirement after 11 NFL seasons Tuesday.

A 2008 first-round pick of the Panthers, Stewart spent 10 seasons with the organization and currently sits as the franchise's all-time leading rusher, amassing 7,318 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns in his decade with Carolina.

Stewart had a forgettable 2018 season after signing with the New York Giants last offseason. The 32-year-old carried the ball just six times for 17 yards in three games with Big Blue before landing on injured reserve in his only season outside of Carolina.

The No. 13 overall pick in 2008, Stewart famously paired with DeAngelo Williams in the Panthers backfield for the bulk of his playing days. Stewart enjoyed his best season in Carolina in 2009, plowing for 1,133 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Injuries derailed portions of his career, but Stewart averaged 923 scrimmage yards with 27 total TDs in his final four years with the Panthers.