Lynch had nightmares of 49ers D chasing Kyler Murray

John Lynch's San Francisco 49ers sit with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's opening round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The GM sees two potential scenarios playing out: one providing him with immense opportunity, the other with potential night terrors.

If the Arizona Cardinals select Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, Lynch's squad would be forced to face the talented, multifaceted quarterback twice a year. If the Cards pass on Murray and take a defensive player, Lynch expects to get plenty of calls from teams interested in the QB's services.

"I would, wouldn't you?" Lynch said when asked if he expects multiple calls if Murray's on the board, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "There seems to be a ton of interest and I understand, man. We, a couple times, just threw him up in here (the draft room) and it's electric stuff, it really is.

"Had some nightmares about, not me myself chasing him, but about us chasing him if it does fall that way. He's pretty special."

Perhaps Lynch is artificially hyping Murray in the event his team must face the QB twice a season, or trying to build a trade market if the Cards pass.

Whichever way the draft falls, Lynch says his team will be ready to make a move when the Niners hit the clock.

"What happens there at (the first pick), will it have an effect on what we do at two?" he said. "We'll see."