Don't miss the NFL Draft LIVE on Game Pass and Sky Sports

For NFL fans in the UK it has never been easier to watch the NFL Draft! You can watch all three days of the Draft live from Tennessee on Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass.

ENJOY 3 FULL DAYS OF COVERAGE ON BOTH PLATFORMS

Head to NFL Game Pass, the ultimate destination for NFL Draft week. You can watch all 7 rounds live and on-demand or catch up on the all the excitement of the first-round picks in just 40 minutes with Draft in 40 by Friday afternoon. If you still want more, then access hundreds of hours of NFL original programs and settle in for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sky Sports is your home of the NFL and this week will bring you build-up, reaction and full live coverage of the 2019 Draft from Nashville.

Day 1 --Friday April 26 from 12.30am Sky Sports Action Day 2 --Friday April 26 from 11pm Sky Sports Action Day 3 --Saturday April 27 from 8pm Sky Sports Action - from 5pm via the red button

Once again the Inside the Huddle team will have you covered. Neil Reynolds will host three studio shows to bring you the talking points across the week with Jeff Reinebold on the line for his verdict throughout.

On Wednesday, there's a full preview show featuring Pro Football Talk pair Mike Florio and Chris Simms as well as our friends from the Around the NFL podcast and Hall of Famer Willie McGinest.

As always, Pro Football Talk and a host of other Draft shows will be available On Demand all week long.