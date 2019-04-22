NFL exec Rod Graves to become Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman

NFL executive Rod Graves has notified the league office he is stepping down to become chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, NFL.com has learned. He will succeed the retiring John Wooten.

"We are blessed that a young man with great ability, vision and character has taken this leadership," Wooten said. "My heart leaps with joy knowing the great job Rod will do in leading FPA."

The Fritz Pollard Alliance is an advocacy group that fights to increase minority representation throughout NFL front offices, coaching staffs and scouting departments. Wooten, 82, has been chairman of the FPA since 2003 and had an extensive history as an NFL player and a team executive prior to that.

Graves, who declined comment, has been a senior vice president of football administration at the league office since 2015. He previously worked in front offices for the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.