ATN Podcast: Draft Room Traps

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler return in one piece from the ATN bachelor party in Southern California and give a full recap of what went down this weekend. The Raiders sent scouts home before the draft (8:40) and the Cardinals screen their final "feeler calls" leading up to the big weekend (14:45). The heroes break down all the rest of the news in the NFL, including the Bills' backfield looking crowded with the recent signing of T.J. Yeldon (20:03). Go get my lunch draft edition brings up some spicy takes including the Browns trading into the first round (29:50).

LISTEN to the podcast below: