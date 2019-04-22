Make-A-Wish teen to announce Buccaneers' first-round pick

The announcement of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first-round selection Thursday will mark a dream come true. But not just for the player selected.

Kacey Reynolds, a 19-year-old devout fan of the Bucs who is battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma, will take the podium and read off Tampa Bay's top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Georgia native will make the trip to Nashville with his parents and stand alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to make the big announcement.

"I knew it was something I could never spend money to do," Reynolds said. "It will be a really great moment, but it's going to be a really nervous moment, too."

Reynolds learned of the good news via a surprise video message from his favorite player, Buccaneers Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans.

"I heard you are one of our biggest fans and that you've been battling through some tough times," Evans said in the video. "A few years ago, the Buccaneers drafted me in the first round and it was one of the best nights of my life... I'm excited to let you know you're going to Nashville for the NFL draft to represent the Bucs and announce our first-round pick in front of millions of fans. I'm so excited for you and I know you'll do an awesome job representing Bucs Nation. I'll be watching, Kacey. Go Bucs!"

Reynolds was surrounded by family and friends at Banks County High School in Homer, Georgia for Evans' revelation.

"I was completely shocked when they played the video of Mike Evans and he said my name," Reynolds said. "That was the minute I realized my wish was coming true."

Reynolds' mother, Kelly, added: "As a parent, you just want your kids to be happy. The worst feeling is knowing that there's nothing you can do to make things better. Seeing him smile was pretty special."

The Buccaneers currently hold the fifth overall pick.