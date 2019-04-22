Falcons agree with J.J. Wilcox on one-year contract

The Atlanta Falcons added more depth to the defensive secondary.

The Falcons announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with veteran safety J.J. Wilcox on a one-year deal. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Wilcox entered the league as a third-round pick with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent four seasons in Dallas, and then played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 before splitting time with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets the past regular season.

On his career, the 28-year-old Wilcox has appeared in 77 games with 39 starts, totaling 231 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defensed.

How Wilcox fits in Atlanta should be sorted out during the summer, as he joins a crowd at the safety position.

The Falcons now have Wilcox, Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman, Chris Cooper and Afolabi Laguda on the back end of coverage.