Dwayne Haskins: 'Something there' with Redskins

Perhaps Dwayne Haskins might well be a perfect fit for just about anyone.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospective first-round selection out of Ohio State has seemingly made the most of his visits leading up to Thursday's NFL Draft.

He drew headlines when he wore a John Elway jersey to meet with the Denver Broncos. He had lunch with Eli Manning and dinner with the New York Giants brass.

And now, the quarterback who broke records as a Buckeye seems to have built mutual interest with the Washington Redskins, who pick at No. 15 in the opening round.

"There's definitely something there," Haskins said Monday on NFL Network's Up to the Minute. "I feel like there's a great relationship with the Redskins. My mentor Shawn Springs played for the Redskins. Great relationship with [owner] Mr. [Daniel] Snyder and the rest of the Redskins ownership. Whatever team picks me, I'll be excited to be a part of, but there's definitely something there in D.C."

Before his days at Ohio State, where as a senior he threw for a program- and Big 10-record 50 touchdowns along with 4,831 yards, Haskins went to high school in Maryland. So, geographically, playing for Washington makes plenty of sense.

"For me to be able to go back in D.C., somewhere where I also grew up at, went to high school at," Haskins said, "is definitely a lot of fun for me to be able to spend time with [Doug Williams], coach Gruden and the rest of the offensive staff. I think the Redskins are a great place to be."

With his time and tribulations at Ohio State, the Cincinnati Bengals would also seem to be a fit, but Haskins said he had not talked to them since the combine.

So perhaps Washington would be a great place to be for Haskins, as Alex Smith is on the comeback trail from a gruesome leg injury and Case Keenum looks to only be a temporary starter.

"We needed a quarterback and we were able to trade for Case, but that does not put us out of the realm of picking a quarterback if there is one there that we like at 15," Williams said on Monday. "We don't know who is going to be there at 15."

Of course, becoming the heir apparent to Manning is also a possible scenario with Big Blue drafting at No. 6, so the Redskins could have to move up via trade if Haskins is indeed their signal-caller of the future.

"I don't know. I told 'em to [come get me], but we'll see what happens," Haskins said of encouraging Washington to work a trade for him.

Haskins later walked that back a bit.

"I didn't tell them to, Shawn did," he said. "So, that's another conversation."

Alas, on Monday, Williams told the media that trading up was unlikely.

"Well, I've said all along, the chance of trading up is a lot slimmer than trading back," Williams said. "I'm going to go on the record and say that's a possibility that we won't trade up, but there's a great possibility we'll trade back if that opportunity came."

Either way, Haskins is having lots of conversations these days, but at least three days ahead of the first round, there's "definitely something there" with the Redskins.