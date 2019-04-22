Chargers to host free 2019 NFL Draft party on Santa Monica Pier

The Los Angeles Chargers will host a free NFL Draft party on the iconic Santa Monica Pier during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Chargers, who finished the regular season tied for the NFL's second-best record last year, currently own the 28th overall selection in the first round.

To attend the LA Chargers Draft Party, fans are encouraged to lock in their spot early and pre-register on chargers.com/draftparty as space is limited. Fans who do not pre-register can still attend by registering in person at the event.

While the Santa Monica Pier offers numerous parking options in surrounding lots, the Chargers have secured a special $10 credit for LYFT rides to the draft party. The LYFT code will be provided after online pre-registration is completed.

In addition to having the opportunity to watch the NFL Draft broadcast live on a giant LED screen at one of LA's most photographed landmarks, fans will have an opportunity to receive free giveaway items, mingle with current Chargers players and Chargers legends and receive autographs. There will also be photo opportunities set up throughout the party, performances by the Charger Girls and Thunderbolts drumline, live music and various other fan activations.

Fans will also have a chance to hear from football experts throughout the evening, and live on-site programming will feature exclusive interviews with current and former Chargers players. The party will be hosted by KABC's Ashley Brewer, and AM570's Petros and Money Show will broadcast live from the pier during the event.

The Santa Monica Pier, which has provided locals and visitors alike with cotton candy, carnival games, stunning ocean views and a world-famous carousel for more than 100 years, is also the home of the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel -- one that will feature the Chargers' logo and colors throughout the evening. Additionally, the latest Chargers merchandise -- including 2019 NFL Draft gear -- will be available for purchase, as will discounted traditional carnival fare and beverages.

The 2019 NFL Draft will take place over a three-day span, with Round 1 on April 25, Rounds 2-3 on April 26 and Rounds 4-7 on April 27. The Chargers have seven picks in this year's Draft: Round 1 -- 28th overall; Round 2 -- 60th overall; Round 3 -- 91st overall; Round 4 -- 130th overall; Round 5 -- 166th overall; Round 6 -- 200th overall and Round 7 -- 242nd overall.

For more information or updates on the LA Chargers NFL Draft Party on Santa Monica Pier, visit chargers.com/draftparty.