Donovan McNabb: Eagles should draft another QB

The Philadelphia Eagles may have a statue of Nick Foles outside their stadium but the backup quarterback is gone. He signed a four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team decided to let him become a free agent.

But a big question remains: If Carson Wentz can't stay healthy, what does this mean for the team? Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, who led the team to several playoff appearances including a Super Bowl loss, offered his opinion on what they should do.

"I think in the next two years or so, he needs to find a way to get out of the second round of the playoffs," McNabb said on The Zach Gelb Show. "What Nick Foles was able to do, take them to a Super Bowl and then possibly take them back to the NFC Championship proves that, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful. [Wentz] hasn't been healthy. He hasn't really proven to me, besides the year before he got hurt, in his first year, of really the MVP candidate. He needs to get back to that mode."

Wentz entered the 2019 offseason rehabbing his second season-ending injury in as many years. His 2017 season was cut short by a devastating knee injury, sidelining him for Foles for Philadelphia's eventual Super Bowl run.

Wentz returned in Week 3 of the 2018 season, but was shelved again with back issues with three games remaining, leaving it up to Foles again to ensure Philly's place in the postseason.

"I think, personally, if he can't get out of the second round in the next two, maybe three, years, but really two years, to be honest with you," McNabb stated. "If he can't get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don't know about his durability.

"Staying healthy is very key in this league. The team only goes as far as their quarterback takes them. And they put so many eggs in the basket with Carson Wentz and he has to prove that in the next two years."

The quarterbacks on the roster now behind Wentz are Nate Sudfeld and Luis Perez. Hopefully the Eagles don't wish they still had Foles this season.