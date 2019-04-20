Niners scout, ex-Buccaneers RB Reggie Cobb dies at 50

Reggie Cobb, a longtime area scout for the San Francisco 49ers and former NFL running back, died on Saturday at the age of 50, the Niners announced.

"We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile. For 10 years, the 49ers were better because of Reggie and these unique qualities that he possessed. He was a top-notch scout and an exemplary man whose years of service to this organization and the National Football League will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning."

Cobb was entering his 11th season with the organization. He previously spent six seasons scouting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two seasons scouting for the Washington Redskins. Cobb was named NFC Scout of the Year by the Fritz Pollard Alliance in 2011 when he was with San Francisco.

Before he was a scout, Cobb played seven seasons of professional football. Drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 1990 draft, he played four seasons there, starting 47 of 60 games played. Cobb's best season came in 1992 when he rushed for a career-high 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cobb also played for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

He finished his career with 1,065 carries for 3,743 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.