Jalen Ramsey on absence: 'I'll be ready when it's time'

First, Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin provided thoughts on absent players, which included cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith, during the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program.

Next, the NFLPA released a statement hours after Coughlin's comments to provide clarity on the definition of voluntary.

A day later, Ramsey and his agent, David Mulugheta, chimed in on social media.

"To be clear, Jalen Ramsey is exactly where Jalen should be during his offseason," Mulugheta tweeted Friday. "He's spending time with his young daughter & family while training in his hometown of Nashville. In addition the Jags are fully aware of why he is not taking part in the voluntary off season program."

Ramsey followed by quote-tweeting his agent.

âFully awareâ & âvoluntaryâ meaning I donât HAVE to be there BUT they know the EXACT REASONS I am not. My teammates know itâs ALL love & know Iâll be ready when itâs time! ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/NASgnu6egT â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 19, 2019

The bottom line surrounding the past 24 hours is a lot is being made of what essentially amounts to nothing.

The offseason workout program is voluntary in nature, as the NFLPA once again emphasized. Team executives or coaching staffs can holler to the moon about a player not being present, but there is zero recourse if a player chooses to exercise his right to not attend.

Still, a player's absence during the three phases of the offseason workout program, which includes the 10 days of organized team activities, is often asked about despite even media knowing attendance is voluntary.

It's a fair question to an extent, but some NFL head coaches, like Andy Reid, can get frustrated when constantly getting asked why a player isn't present when they aren't required to be there.

"So let me tell you how I work on this whole thing about guys not being here," Reid told reporters following an OTA workout in June 2017. "I can allow you out here one time [media availability]. If I get pummeled -- right? I want everybody to hear this -- if I get pummeled on who's here and not here, we'll just do the one.

"We come out here, we give you every day that you can talk to these guys, don't worry about all that. It's a voluntary camp and that's how I'm going to answer it every time you ask. Understand that? All right, next question."

In the meantime, players are subject to fines if they don't report for the mandatory three-day minicamp in mid-June and then training camp.

Until then, remember that everything happening now is voluntary.