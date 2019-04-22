Packers, Pats or Chargers: Which team is more likely to draft a QB on Day 1?

There comes a time when every team must consider the future when it comes to the quarterback position.

Questions about who will succeed New York Giants' 38-year-old Eli Manning have surfaced for several years, and it's almost certain they'll select a quarterback early in the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday in Nashville.

What about teams like the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers, who (like the Giants) have aging quarterbacks -- Tom Brady (42), Aaron Rodgers (35) and Philip Rivers (37). Although these three signal-callers haven't shown any major signs of slowing down anytime soon, the idea of drafting a quarterback on Day 1 isn't out of the question for all three teams. After all, it's something that must be addressed eventually.

So, which team is more likely to draft a quarterback on Day 1: Patriots, Packers or Chargers?



Packers follow pattern, draft QB to learn behind Rodgers The The Packers will follow their old blueprint and draft a young quarterback in this draft to succeed Aaron Rodgers in 2022. They will select a talented quarterback early in Round 1, put him on the bench and let him develop behind their perennial Pro Bowler. Rodgers sat three years behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and it can work again with Matt LaFleur teaching a young quarterback how to play the position. Without the pressure of having to put a young guy on the field this season, the Packers can groom a young QB1 to be successful when he takes the ball from Rodgers down the road.