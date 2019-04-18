2019 NFL Draft primer: Dates, times, what to know

We're officially one week away from the 2019 NFL Draft!
The draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25, will be held for the first time in Nashville, TN. NFL fans will be able to tune in on a variety of platforms to watch every selection from the three-day event. Round 1 will commence at 5:00 p.m. ET.
For the first time ever, ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights of primetime coverage, in a simulcast with NFL Network and ESPN. Online coverage will be LIVE at NFL.com/Watch.
Here's all you need to know ahead of the draft:
NFL Draft TV Schedule
Thursday, April 25: 8:00 p.m. EDT
NFL Draft, Round 1
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch
Friday, April 26: 7:00 p.m. EDT
NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3
ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch
Saturday, April 27: Noon EDT
NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch
2019 Draft Order
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (via Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots
To see mock drafts and draft order details for each team, visit the NFL Draft homepage.