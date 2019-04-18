2019 NFL Draft primer: Dates, times, what to know

We're officially one week away from the 2019 NFL Draft!

The draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25, will be held for the first time in Nashville, TN. NFL fans will be able to tune in on a variety of platforms to watch every selection from the three-day event. Round 1 will commence at 5:00 p.m. ET.

For the first time ever, ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights of primetime coverage, in a simulcast with NFL Network and ESPN. Online coverage will be LIVE at NFL.com/Watch.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the draft:

Thursday, April 25: 8:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Round 1

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Friday, April 26: 7:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Saturday, April 27: Noon EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

To see mock drafts and draft order details for each team, visit the NFL Draft homepage.