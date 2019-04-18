Tom Coughlin: All Jags players should be at workouts

The man in charge in Jacksonville sounds upset a few employees exercised their right to skip voluntary workouts.

Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin noted Thursday a couple of players were absent from the beginning of Phase One of offseason workouts.

"We're close to 100 percent attendance -- and quite frankly all of our players should be here..." Coughlin said, via John Oehser of the team's official website.

Most notably corner Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith are two players who have not been in attendance this week.

The beginning of offseason workouts are voluntary. The Jags won't hold a mandatory session until minicamp, June 11-13.

Often too much is made of players skipping workouts at this stage. Phase One of offseason activities consists of only conditioning workouts. Some players feel more comfortable working out with their personal trainers away from the team building. When the man in charge, like Coughlin, seemingly calls out team leaders for skipping, a little more pressure is put on players who exercise their right not to attend voluntary sessions.