Redskins sign DE Matt Ioannidis to 3-year extension

The Washington Redskins took care of an underrated piece of their defensive line Thursday morning.

The Redskins are signing defensive end Matt Ioannidis to a three-year extension with a base value of $21.75 million and $14 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported. Garafolo adds Ioannidis can earn $3 million through incentives.

Since joining Washington as a fifth-round pick out of Temple in 2016, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Ioannidis has developed into a steady contributor on the defensive front.

He appeared in 14 games with nine starts in 2018 and totaled a career-high 7.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hit on just 439 defensive snaps for the season. In three seasons, Ioannidis has appeared in 38 games. Over the past two seasons, he has started 14 games and produced 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits.