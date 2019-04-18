DeVante Parker eyes 'fresh start' with new Miami staff

DeVante Parker was gone.

Whether by trade or release, it was widely assumed the former first-round pick's days in Miami were over after four exceedingly disappointing seasons. Set to make $9.387 million on the fifth year of his contract, there was no way the Dolphins were going to pay that much for a wideout who averaged 554.25 yards and 2.25 TDs per year over four seasons.

Instead of getting jettisoned into the wilderness, Parker agreed to a new two-year deal, taking a pretty big pay cut in the process, in an effort to finally ignite his career in Miami.

Parker, who has dealt with a litany of injury issues, told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald he's fully healthy and ready for a "fresh start" with the new coaching staff.

"(T)hey have confidence in me again, have trust in me, have faith in me to sign me back again," Parker said. "I just love the atmosphere, the fans, and everyone here. I'm just glad I was able to be here again."

Coming off a season in which he generated just 24 catches for 309 yards and one TD in only 11 games played, Parker's first goal is to stay healthy for a full season, then he can work on becoming the athletic playmaker that got him drafted in the first round in 2015.