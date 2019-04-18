Philip Rivers not fretting long gap between home tilts

The Los Angeles Chargers navigated an elongated road trip in 2018, winning four straight games in a stretch of five weeks without a home tilt.

In his now yearly breakdown of the Chargers schedule, quarterback Philip Rivers said one of his sons pointed out a similar gap this year. After a Week 9 home tilt versus the Green Bay Packers, the Chargers don't play in Southern California again until Week 15.

"It's a funny thing that Gunner pointed out that's similar to last year, we don't play at home for over a month again," Rivers told Ricky Henne of the team's official website. "We play home against Green Bay, and then we're not home again until late December. Shoot, it's just like last year! Now, it gets kind of skewed because there's a bye in there and a home game in Mexico City. We handled it well last year, and I think we will again. Shoot, at some point you're going to have a stretch like that, and I think being home-away, home-away early, and not having back-to-back away games early, hopefully we can get off to a good start."

During that span in 2019 the Chargers play at Oakland on Nov. 7, host the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico, have their bye week, play at Denver, and finally at Jacksonville, before hosting the Minnesota Vikings at home on Dec. 15 on Sunday Night Football.

Last season, L.A. performed exceedingly well away from home, with just one of its four losses coming on the road (at the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Rams). With what currently portends as a difficult schedule, Rivers & Co. will need a similar performance this year if they hope to earn their first back-to-back playoff berths since 2008-2009.