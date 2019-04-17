NFL teams get creative with 2019 schedule reveals

Wait and speculate no longer.

The 2019 NFL regular season schedule has been unveiled -- every team, every date, everything under the autumn sun.

NFL squads took to twitter with their personalized reveals and reactions.

EXCLUSIVE: The exact moment GM John Dorsey got our schedule pic.twitter.com/EC1tAvMs4E â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2019

Listen here, Tennessee! ï¿½ï¿½



The Queen of Country and her friends are here to announce the #Titans 2019 schedule. pic.twitter.com/pufKIBq3Zp â Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 18, 2019

â¬ï¸ Restart those consoles and charge those battery packs because the Biggest Games of 2019 are HERE. â¬ï¸ pic.twitter.com/VOJCJwcidv â Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 18, 2019

Get your teal out because today your lives are about to change.



Itâs the 2019 Jaguars Schedule, presented by @McGowansHVAC!

Full schedule: https://t.co/XpUXP46BKF pic.twitter.com/LW4Drq5tMX â #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 18, 2019

Blow in the cartridge. Insert the Rumble Pak. Dial up Da Bomb.



It's 2019 schedule release, NFL Blitz style! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/JrHU8PiUeX â #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 18, 2019

Itâs a beautiful day in the neighborhood.



Letâs head to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe for our 2019 scheduleâ¦ pic.twitter.com/blrW7zjwsW â Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 18, 2019

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/wAB8CdAfnB â Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019

Sixty years of iconic players.

Sixty years of legendary moments.

Sixty years of #RaiderNation.



Our 60th season starts here. pic.twitter.com/LV2TZtrTzm â Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 18, 2019