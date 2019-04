2019 NFL schedule release: Full matchups, prime-time games, dates and times

The 2019 NFL regular-season schedule was released Wednesday. Here's a team-by-team look at the schedules for all 32 teams.

All times Eastern

NFC East

DALLAS COWBOYS

Sept. 8 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22. vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 6 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles*, 8:20 p.m.

Oct. 27 -- BYE

Nov. 4 at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 10 vs. Minnesota Vikings*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 17 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 vs. Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NEW YORK GIANTS

Sept. 8 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 10 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 20 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 10 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 -- BYE

Nov. 24 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 15 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Sept. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 22 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 6 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Dallas Cowboys*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 -- BYE

Nov. 17 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 1 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 9 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 15 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Sept. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 29 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 3 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 -- BYE

Nov. 17 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NFC North

CHICAGO BEARS

Sept. 5 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Washington Redskins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Oakland Raiders (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 -- BYE

Oct. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Los Angeles Rams*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 24 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 vs. Kansas City Chiefs*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 29 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions

Sept. 8 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 -- BYE

Oct. 14 at Green Bay Packers, 8:5 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 at Denver Broncos, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Sept. 5 at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 6 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 15 vs. Detroit Lions, 8:15 (ESPN)

Oct. 20 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 -- BYE

Nov. 24 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 25 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Sept. 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 vs. Washington Redskins, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 3 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Dallas Cowboys*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 17 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 -- BYE

Dec. 2 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 8 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Los Angeles Chargers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 23 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NFC South

ATLANTA FALCONS

Sept. 8 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 -- BYE

Nov. 10 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Sept. 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sept. 22 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 20 -- BYE

Oct. 27 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m (FOX)

Nov. 24 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Sept. 9 vs. Houston Texans, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 -- BYE

Nov. 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 at Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dc. 22 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Sept. 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 12 at Carolina Panthers, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sept. 22 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 vs. Carolina Panthers (London) 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 20 -- BYE

Oct. 27 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 vs. Houston Texans, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

NFC WEST

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Sept. 8 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 -- BYE

Dec. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Sept. 8 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 29 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, (London), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 -- BYE

Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 vs. Chicago Bears*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 vs. Seattle Seahawks*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 15 at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 at San Francisco 49ers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 -- BYE

Oct. 7 vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 13 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 31 at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 17 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Sept. 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 13 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 17 -- BYE

Nov. 24 at Philadelphia Eagles*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 15 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

AFC EAST

BUFFALO BILLS

Sept. 8 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 -- BYE

Oct. 20 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 at New England Patriots, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Sept. 8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 -- BYE

Oct. 13 vs. Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 3 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Sept. 8 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Oct. 21 at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 27 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Baltimore Ravens*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 10 -- BYE

Nov. 17 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Houston Texans*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

NEW YORK JETS

Sept. 8 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 22 at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 -- BYE

Oct. 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

AFC West

DENVER BRONCOS

Sept. 9 at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Oct. 27 at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 -- BYE

Nov. 17 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 vs. Detroit Lions, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Sept. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon**)

Oct. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 24 -- BYE

Dec. 1 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Chicago Bears*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Sept. 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 vs. Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 20 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 24 -- BYE

Dec. 1 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 21 or 22 vs. Oakland Raiders, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Sept. 9 vs. Denver Broncos, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 vs. Chicago Bears (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 -- BYE

Oct. 20 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

AFC North

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Sept. 8 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 -- BYE

Nov. 3 vs. New England Patriots*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Dec. 22 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Sept. 8 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Los Angeles Rams (London), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 -- BYE

Nov. 10 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Sept. 8 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 22 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 29 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 -- BYE

Oct. 27 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 24 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Sept. 8 at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 6 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Los Angeles Chargers*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 20 -- BYE

Oct. 28 vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 24 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON TEXANS

Sept. 9 at New Orleans Saints, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 10 -- BYE

Nov. 17 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Dec. 1 vs. New England Patriots*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD (TBD)

Dec. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13 -- BYE

Oct. 20 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/AMAZON**)

Dec. 1 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Sept. 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 29 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 vs. Houston Texans (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 10 -- BYE

Nov. 17 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

TENNESSEE TITANS

Sept. 8 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

Sept. 29 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 -- BYE

Nov. 24 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

** NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change