NFL unveils dates, times for 2019 international games

Want to take an international trip to see an NFL game? You can start booking travel.

The NFL announced the dates for the five-game international schedule Wednesday morning.

London Games

Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m. ET, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 3, 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium

Mexico Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 18, 8:15 pm. ET at Estadio Azteca

The NFL will release the full 2019 regular-season schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on NFL Network.

The four-game London slate features the full monty of intriguing storylines.

The NFC North-winning Bears bring Khalil Mack across the pond to face off against the man who shipped him out of Oakland, Jon Gruden, and the rest of the revamped Raiders squad, which now features star receiver Antonio Brown. How badly will Mack want to smash his former quarterback, Derek Carr?

Tampa Bay revamped its coaching staff with Bruce Arians to try and right quarterback Jameis Winston's career. Will that reclamation project be in full swing when the Bucs face stud linebacker Luke Kuechly and the Panthers?

The NFC champion Rams pitched a shutout two years ago in their trip to London during Sean McVay's first season. Could Aaron Donald & Co. put up another goose egg against Andy Dalton and the Bengals' re-imagined offense with McVay protégé Zac Taylor at the helm, or will the former apprentice prevail?

The Jacksonville Jaguars believe upgrading from Blake Bortles to Nick Foles at quarterback will swing them back into playoff contention. After loyal London fans were forced to watch Bortles for years, the change to Super Bowl MVP Foles should be a breath of fresh air. With dynamic Deshaun Watson joining the show, England viewers should finally be getting some good quarterback play to devour.

The Mexico game was infamously cancelled last season for player safety concerns due to field conditions. The NFL will give it another go, sending a matchup that should provide fireworks and could be for the pre-Thanksgiving lead in the AFC West. The Chargers famously got the nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs off their back late last season in a dramatic December come-from-behind victory at Arrowhead Stadium. If the division rivals give us a similar battle, with Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers slinging pigskins in the altitude, it will be a spectacle to watch in Mexico.