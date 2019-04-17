Ryan Fitzpatrick blames birthday cake for weight gain

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't adopt the South Beach Diet along with his move to Miami.

As the Dolphins pressed forward with offseason conditioning, the new quarterback explained he needs the workouts after a smorgasbord of birthday cake had him a bit pudgy around the midriff.

"The thing with me is I have seven kids, so in January we have three birthdays. We've got a family birthday party, which includes cake and then we've got a friend's birthday party which includes cake," Fitzpatrick said, via the Miami Herald. "So, that's six times in January. We've got three birthdays in March -- March 1st, March 6th and March 11th -- which again, that's a tough stretch. That's cake six out of 10 or 11 days. Then we've got an April birthday. So, it doesn't slow down.

"But now that the birthdays are behind me, and I think I'm going to try to go from peak offseason form maybe down to peak in-season form, I'll be OK."

Reactions: 1. Philip Rivers scoffs at Fitzpatrick only having seven kids. 2. Someone needs to add "Eats Cake" to the famous Ryan Fitzpatrick Cycle graphic.

At 36-years-old, the journeyman quarterback has earned the right to have his cake in the offseason, especially after the record-setting start he had to last year's campaign.

FitzMagic carrying a few extra pounds in April will not change the fortunes of the rebuilding Dolphins. But it is a reminder that while for the most part, NFL players don't lead normal lives like the rest of us, sometimes, just like you, they crave some birthday cake.