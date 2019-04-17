Visits tracker: Giants to meet with DT Quinnen Williams

Wednesday marks the final day NFL teams can visit with draft prospects ahead of next Thursday's opening round in Nashville.

Several clubs are getting in one last meeting before the deadline, including the New York Giants, who are visiting with Quinnen Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams meeting with Big Blue to end the visits period means the Alabama defensive tackle has met with most teams in the top 10 and each franchise in the top 5.

The No. 2 overall player on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top-50 prospects list isn't expected to fall outside the first five picks. Williams' uncommon combination of quickness, power and football acumen make him one of the best interior talents to enter the NFL in years and are traits that will surely translate to the next level.

Speculation surrounding Williams suggests he could go as high as No. 1 overall if the Arizona Cardinals surprise and pass on Kyler Murray. Williams won't have to wait long to hear his name next Thursday.

Odds are he's off the board by the time the Giants pick at No. 6, but Big Blue is smartly doing their due diligence just in case he slides. With massive needs on defense, New York selecting the top defensive line player left when their turn comes would be on-brand for GM Dave Gettleman.

Other meetings we are tracking on this final day of pre-draft visits:

1. The Tennessee Titans, who pick at No. 19, are getting a look at Oklahoma receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Rapoport reported. Either player would fill a big need for draft-host Tennessee in the middle of the first round.

2. The Buffalo Bills are meeting with Houston's dynamic defensive tackle Ed Oliver today, per RapSheet.

3. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, per Rapoport. The Ravens currently possess the No. 22 overall pick.

4. The Dallas Cowboys are hosting Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Maxx Crosby and Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd, notes Rapoport.

5. Miami defensive end Joe Jackson is visiting the Oakland Raiders after recent visits to the Cardinals, Saints and Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

6. Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller is meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pelissero.

7. Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss is visiting the Seattle Seahawks after recently visiting the Jaguars, according to Pelissero.

Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne is also on a Seahawks visit today, Rapoport added.

8. Central Michigan cornerback Xavier Crawford is meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, Pelissero reported.

9. West Virginia offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste is visiting the Carolina Panthers after spending time with the Patriots, Buccaneers and Jets last week, Rapoport reported.

10. Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is meeting with the Denver Broncos, per Rapoport.