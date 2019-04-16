DDFP: Which QB you'd want for the next 5 years?

Dave Dameshek is joined by both Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith inside Studio 66! The guys first made fun of Russell Wilson's awkward video announcing he has re-signed and then quickly got into the net worth of Wilson's wife Ciara (1:00). Next up the trio, discussed Tiger Woods' Masters win and what they deem the greatest sports moments of all-time (10:20). Then, the guys got into which other quarterbacks would you want for the next five seasons besides Russell Wilson (36:30)? Finally, Shek, Hank, Money & Eddie Spaghetti wrapped up the show with some Game Of Thrones episode one review and what they expect for next Sunday (52:10).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play