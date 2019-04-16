Chargers to wear Powder Blues as primary uniform

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team will wear powder blue as its primary home uniform color in 2019.

"The sweeeeeeetest uniform in the NFL!" wideout Keenan Allen said according to the team's website. "Those powder blues, they special. That 13 -- Allen on the back looks sweet."

"The powders are NICE!" said safety Adrian Phillips. "There's just something special when you put them on. You get a whole different feeling. A whole different vibe. Seeing that powder blue in the stadium and all your brothers wearing it, it's a great feeling. Knowing we're wearing that more is exciting. ... Before I even came to the Chargers I knew about the powder blues. When I came out here and got to put it on, it's an honor. You hear it around the nation -- the powder blues are the best in sports. So getting to wear them more, it feels like we get to turn up more."

Variations of the powder blue uniforms date back to the team's inaugural 1960 season in Los Angeles. They moved away from the color scheme prior to the 1974 season.

The Chargers brought back the powder blue as an alternate jersey in 1994. Since then, the Chargers are 20-16 when wearing their Powder Blues, including a perfect 4-0 under coach Anthony Lynn.

"That powder blue just brings out something different," linebacker Denzel Perryman said. "It's my favorite jersey, and that's what we hear (on the field) whenever we wear them. It just pops. You can't help but feel good when you wear them."