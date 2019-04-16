Bears tight end Zach Miller announces retirement

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller's journey back to a football field from a devastating knee injury suffered on Oct. 29, 2017 has officially come to an end.

A week after saying he wanted to provide an answer on his playing status by the start of training camp, Miller announced his retirement on Instagram.

"The time has come to move on from playing the game of football," Miller said in the post. "It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can't thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve."

Miller suffered a gruesome dislocated knee in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 of the 2017 regular season. He was transported to University Medical Center New Orleans, where he underwent emergency surgery to repair a torn popliteal artery in his left leg. Miller remained hospitalized for 23 days after the injury before going home.

The Bears re-signed Miller to a one-year deal in June 2018 before placing him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which allowed him to rehabilitate at the team's facility.

The 34-year-old Miller finishes his professional career with 146 catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. He entered the league in 2009 as a sixth-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then had an offseason stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 before joining the Bears in late December on a reserve/future deal.