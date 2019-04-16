Tracker: Raiders hosting Josh Allen, Clelin Ferrell

Could the Oakland Raiders completely transform their defensive front in the first round of the NFL Draft next Thursday, April 25, in Nashville?

The Raiders are meeting with two first-round defensive prospects today in Kentucky's Josh Allen and Clemson's Clelin Ferrell, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Allen, an athlete edge rusher with a bounty of upside, is projected as a top-5 selection. If he remains on the board at No. 4 when Oakland picks, the rookie would immediately upgrade a dismal pass-rush that generated a comical 13 sacks in 2018, an NFL low by 17 QB takedowns (two teams with 30).

Ferrell, meanwhile, is projected as a mid-round edge rusher -- the Raiders hold the No. 24 and No. 27 picks -- after compiling 27 sacks over the past three years at Clemson. In a draft deep at defensive line, Ferrell could be a steal if he falls and lands in the right spot.

The Raiders could have doubled their sack total and still been worst in the NFL last season, which underscores the importance of improving the unit. Arden Key developed immensely last year, coming on strong at the end of his rookie campaign. Beyond that, Oakland is mostly bone dry at the position. Pairing Key with Allen or Ferrell would give the Raiders a good edge foundation for years to come.

How about Jon Gruden snagging both next Thursday? There would be worse ways to spend two first-round picks this year.

Other visits we are tracking Tuesday:

1. The Washington Redskins continue to do due diligence on QBs. The team is meeting with prolific West Virginia signal-caller Will Grier, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Washington is also visiting with Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell.

2. The San Francisco 49ers are checking out a couple of receivers: Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown and South Carolina's Deebo Samuel, per Rapoport.

3. The New York Jets, who pick No. 3, are visiting with workout stud and horse aficionado Ed Oliver today, Rapoport reported.

4. Washington safety Taylor Rapp is visiting the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, per Rapoport.

5. According to Rapoport, Miami defensive lineman Gerald Willis II will meet with the Arizona Cardinals today.

6. The Baltimore Ravens are hosting Texas cornerback Kris Boyd and Penn State guard Connor McGovern on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

7. Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram's seventh and final pre-draft visit will be with the Rams on Tuesday, Pelissero reported, per a source.

8. Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford is visiting with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, Pelissero reported, via a source. Pelissero added that this will be Ford's ninth and final visit, and five of those teams are picking from 11-20 in the first round.