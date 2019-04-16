Agent: Russell Wilson wanted to stay in Seattle

Russell Wilson utilized a self-imposed deadline of April 15 to spur action toward a new contract. The Seahawks responded to the spurring by giving the quarterback a new four-year, $140 million contract extension, which included a no-trade clause, to keep him in Seattle through 2023.

Despite the artificial deadline hinting to some that Wilson might want out of Seattle, the quarterback never sought to leave the Emerald City. In fact, his agent, Mark Rodgers, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport his goal was to ensure the Seahawks couldn't trade him without consent midway through the deal.

"Russell wanted more than anything to stay in Seattle," Rodgers told Rapoport. "My job was to make sure of it, while doing the best deal possible. The no-trade clause clinched it. We didn't want to get to draft night three years from now and have his name in trade rumors. Once they offered that, we knew we would have a deal."

The new deal makes the 30-year-old Wilson the new highest-paid player in NFL history, with his $35 million-per-year average in new money blasting past Aaron Rodgers' $33.5 million-per-season deal that was done last August.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday on Good Morning Football that Wilson sought to tie his contract structure to a percentage of the salary cap, which has increased each season. In the end, the Seahawks avoided setting a precedent on that sort of structure, but it cost them a bit more cash up front to do so. The Seahawks made their final offer 30 minutes before Monday's deadline passed, which included a whopping $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson will be worth every penny to Seattle.

Seahawks fans can now sleep well knowing their Super Bowl-winning quarterback won't be going anywhere for the next half-decade at least.