2019 NFL schedule to be released Wednesday

Get ready to circle some dates on your calendar.

The NFL will announce the official 2019 schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, at 8 p.m. ET live on NFL Network, Good Morning Football announced Tuesday.

The announcement of the 256-game slate, played over 17 weeks starting on Sept. 5, comes just over a week before the NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 in Nashville.

The NFL previously announced the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears would kick off the 2019 season, with one of the NFL's most storied rivalries commemorating the league's 100th anniversary.

The NFL revealed the preseason schedule last week.

In addition to all games for all 32 teams being revealed and broken down on NFL Network, NFL.com will provide full, extensive coverage of the schedule release on Wednesday night. Grab some popcorn, dial into your TV, and log on to your phones tomorrow night.