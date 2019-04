A room filled some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- bring you all the latest news around the league including the Russell Wilson deadline (06:13), Reuben Foster playing (12:40) and Kyler Murray's position in the draft (21:27). With Tiger's huge comeback at The Masters sparking inspiration, the heroes decided to throw out some comeback players for 2019 season. (33:41).

