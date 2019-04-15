Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top prospects for 2019 NFL Draft (101-150)

RANK
101
Jarrett Stidham, QB
School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
102
Bryce Love, RB
School: Stanford | Year: Senior
RANK
103
Kendall Sheffield, CB
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
RANK
104
Khalen Saunders, DT
School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
105
Drew Forbes, OG
School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior
RANK
106
Lamont Gaillard, C
School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
107
Trey Pipkins, OT
School: Sioux Falls | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
108
Tyree Jackson, QB
School: Buffalo | Year: Junior
RANK
109
Justice Hill, RB
School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior
RANK
110
Mecole Hardman, WR
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
RANK
111
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR
School: Stanford | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
112
Devin Singletary, RB
School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Junior
RANK
113
Dru Samia, OG
School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior
RANK
114
Khari Willis, S
School: Michigan State | Year: Senior
RANK
115
Ross Pierschbacher, C
School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
116
Dexter Williams, RB
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
117
Foster Moreau, TE
School: LSU | Year: Senior
RANK
118
Austin Bryant, DE
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
RANK
119
Gerald Willis, DT
School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
120
Te'Von Coney, LB
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
121
Isaiah Johnson, CB
School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
122
Amani Oruwariye, CB
School: Penn State | Year: Senior
RANK
123
Mike Edwards, S
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
124
Bobby Evans, OT
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
125
Hjalte Froholdt, OG
School: Arkansas | Year: Senior
RANK
126
Jonathan Ledbetter, DE
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
RANK
127
Ben Banogu, Edge
School: Texas Christian | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
128
Caleb Wilson, TE
School: UCLA | Year: Senior
RANK
129
Drew Sample, TE
School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
130
Dillon Mitchell, WR
School: Oregon | Year: Junior
RANK
131
Tony Pollard, RB
School: Memphis | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
132
Dennis Daley, OT
School: South Carolina | Year: Senior
RANK
133
Isaiah Buggs, DT
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
RANK
134
Kingsley Keke, DE
School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior
RANK
135
Bobby Okereke, LB
School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
136
Beau Benzschawel, OG
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
137
Oshane Ximines, Edge
School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
138
Drue Tranquill, LB
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
139
Trevon Tate, OG
School: Memphis | Year: Senior
RANK
140
Michael Deiter, OG
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
141
Nick Fitzgerald, QB
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
142
Blake Cashman, LB
School: Minnesota | Year: Senior
RANK
143
Deionte Thompson, S
School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
144
Max Scharping, OT
School: Northern Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
145
Tyler Roemer, OT
School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)
RANK
146
Ryquell Armstead, RB
School: Temple | Year: Senior
RANK
147
Easton Stick, QB
School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior
RANK
148
Trayveon Williams, RB
School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior
RANK
149
Gardner Minshew, QB
School: Washington State | Year: Senior
RANK
150
Mitch Wishnowsky, P
School: Utah | Year: Senior
