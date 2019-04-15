Analysis  

 

 

Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top prospects for 2019 NFL Draft (101-150)

  • By Gil Brandt
RANK

101

Jarrett Stidham, QB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

102

Bryce Love, RB

School: Stanford | Year: Senior

RANK

103

Kendall Sheffield, CB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

RANK

104

Khalen Saunders, DT

School: Western Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

105

Drew Forbes, OG

School: Southeast Missouri State | Year: Senior

RANK

106

Lamont Gaillard, C

School: Georgia | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

107

Trey Pipkins, OT

School: Sioux Falls | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

108

Tyree Jackson, QB

School: Buffalo | Year: Junior

RANK

109

Justice Hill, RB

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior

RANK

110

Mecole Hardman, WR

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

RANK

111

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR

School: Stanford | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

112

Devin Singletary, RB

School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Junior

RANK

113

Dru Samia, OG

School: Oklahoma | Year: Senior

RANK

114

Khari Willis, S

School: Michigan State | Year: Senior

RANK

115

Ross Pierschbacher, C

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

116

Dexter Williams, RB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK

117

Foster Moreau, TE

School: LSU | Year: Senior

RANK

118

Austin Bryant, DE

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

RANK

119

Gerald Willis, DT

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

120

Te'Von Coney, LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK

121

Isaiah Johnson, CB

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

122

Amani Oruwariye, CB

School: Penn State | Year: Senior

RANK

123

Mike Edwards, S

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

124

Bobby Evans, OT

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

125

Hjalte Froholdt, OG

School: Arkansas | Year: Senior

RANK

126

Jonathan Ledbetter, DE

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK

127

Ben Banogu, Edge

School: Texas Christian | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

128

Caleb Wilson, TE

School: UCLA | Year: Senior

RANK

129

Drew Sample, TE

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

130

Dillon Mitchell, WR

School: Oregon | Year: Junior

RANK

131

Tony Pollard, RB

School: Memphis | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

132

Dennis Daley, OT

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior

RANK

133

Isaiah Buggs, DT

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

RANK

134

Kingsley Keke, DE

School: Texas A&M | Year: Senior

RANK

135

Bobby Okereke, LB

School: Stanford | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

136

Beau Benzschawel, OG

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

137

Oshane Ximines, Edge

School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

138

Drue Tranquill, LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK

139

Trevon Tate, OG

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

RANK

140

Michael Deiter, OG

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

141

Nick Fitzgerald, QB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

142

Blake Cashman, LB

School: Minnesota | Year: Senior

RANK

143

Deionte Thompson, S

School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

144

Max Scharping, OT

School: Northern Illinois | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

145

Tyler Roemer, OT

School: San Diego State | Year: Junior (RS)

RANK

146

Ryquell Armstead, RB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

RANK

147

Easton Stick, QB

School: North Dakota State | Year: Senior

RANK

148

Trayveon Williams, RB

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior

RANK

149

Gardner Minshew, QB

School: Washington State | Year: Senior

RANK

150

Mitch Wishnowsky, P

School: Utah | Year: Senior

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

