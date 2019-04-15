Matt LaFleur doesn't care about Packers' past turmoil

The Green Bay Packers want to move forward, leaving behind any remnants of turmoil that might linger from the past as offseason workouts press forward.

In the wake of the Bleacher Report article that dove into the previous relationship between ex-coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the rest of the organization, it wouldn't be a surprise if coach Matt LaFleur's expectations were skewed as he began the new gig.

On the contrary, LaFleur insisted to Albert Breer of The MMQB that doesn't fret about the organization's past.

"Honestly, I haven't put a whole lot of thought into that," LaFleur said. "I wasn't here, so I don't know what happened. And quite frankly, I don't really care what happened. All I care about is how we move forward as a football team. All I care about is the partnership that we're forming, how that goes, and our communication. That's all I really care about."

The bulk of the Bleacher Report article surrounded the relationship between Rodgers and McCarthy. While LaFleur doesn't care about the past, the new coach understands fostering a good relationship with his massively paid quarterback is vital for success.

"That relationship is critical, and it's not necessarily because I'm the head coach -- it's because I'm the play-caller," LaFleur told Breer. "You have to develop relationships with everyone in that building. But when it comes to Aaron, it's so critical, because I'm the play-caller. And so anytime you're the play-caller, you better have a relationship with that quarterback. I do believe this, and I've said it from Day 1 -- it's a partnership.

"And I'll tell you what, I don't care what's been said, I've spent a week with him, and I've really enjoyed every second of it."

How long that enjoyment lasts will depend heavily on how successful the Packers are out of the gate in 2019.