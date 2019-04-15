Visits tracker: Ravens hosting WR D.K. Metcalf

With 10 days before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off, teams are in the stretch run of their pre-draft player visits.

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Ravens own a glaring need at the receiver position. They signed veteran Seth Roberts to a corps of Willie Snead, Chris Moore, and 2018 draft picks Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott. Baltimore currently doesn't have a headliner in the group. Could the new Baltimore bass use a top pick to secure a potential game-breaker for a ground-focused offense?

At 6-foot-3, Metcalf owns the physical trait scouts drool over, displaying a rare combo of speed and size. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Metcalf's ability to the on-field traits of Josh Gordon.

The Ravens, who could look to snag the receiver with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, might want to get a closer look at Metcalf due to injury concerns. The 21-year-old suffered a season-ending neck injury that relegated him to seven games. Metcalf also only played two games in 2016, his first at Ole Miss, due to a foot injury.

Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern is visiting with the Ravens on Tuesday, Rapoport added.

Other visits we are tracking Monday:

1. The Miami Dolphins, who own the No. 13 pick, are bringing in Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush for visits, per Rapoport.

2. Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell is visiting with the Cincinnati Bengals, Rapoport reported.

3. Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He also has visits scheduled with the New York Giants and Jets, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

4. Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary is visiting with the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders, per Pelissero.

5. Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry is meeting with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. He'll also visit the Seahawks, Pelissero reported.

6. Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary is visiting with the Seahawks on Monday and the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, Rapoport reported.

7. Villanova offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge will meet with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Rapoport.