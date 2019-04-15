Tyreek Hill plans to attend Chiefs' offseason workouts

Tyreek Hill won't avoid work amid a legal investigation.

The receiver is planning to report to the facility as the Kansas City Chiefs open offseason conditioning workouts Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Hill is being investigated by local authorities for a potential domestic incident. On March 15, the Chiefs announced the team was aware of a police report listing Hill's address and identifying a juvenile as the victim. Hill's fiancé, Crystal Espinal, is listed among "others involved" in the police report. The couple has a 3-year-old son.

Hill has not been charged with a crime. The NFL is not expected to rule or make any conclusions on Hill's situation until child protective services in Overland Park, Kan., finishes its investigation into an alleged battery involving a juvenile, Rapoport previously reported.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said last month at the NFL Annual Meeting that he has not been in contact with Hill since reports surfaced the wideout was being investigated by police.

Now Reid will be able to meet with Hill face-to-face as the Chiefs begin their offseason workouts.