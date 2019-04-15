Broncos CB Chris Harris to skip voluntary minicamp

The Denver Broncos will open voluntary veteran minicamp on Tuesday. One veteran will exercise his option to skip the workouts.

Chris Harris continues to avoid Denver, electing to work out with a personal trainer in Dallas instead. The former All-Pro corner has made it clear he wants a new contract.

In a phone interview with Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Harris insisted skipping workouts with the new coaching staff won't hurt his play in 2019.

"I'm ready,'' Harris said. "This is easily going to be my best year this year. These next three years, I'm about to go crazy. If they want me to be here, I'll go crazy these next three years, I'll guarantee it.''

Harris enters the final year of his contract, set to earn $7.8 million in base salary. His average salary of $8.5 million from his last deal is well below the current market value for a player of his caliber. Coming off his fourth Pro Bowl, Harris wants to correct that skewed number.

The Broncos are electing to hold their pre-draft veteran minicamp with coach Vic Fangio this week. Teams with new coaches are permitted one voluntary camp before the draft so they can work more closely with unfamiliar players. The minicamp allows coaches to be on the field (whereas other Phase One workouts have solely been with the training staff) and run a non-contact, no-padded practice. Basically, the minicamp will allow coaches the first chance to install their systems on the field.

Players like Harris, however, will elect to use this time to exercise the little leverage they have right now -- withholding services -- in hopes to coax a new deal.

Broncos general manager John Elway said he's amicable to giving Harris a new contract but prefers to wait until after the draft.

Until something gives, Harris will continue to train on his own.