NFL community reacts to Tiger Woods winning Masters

Tiger Woods is back after winning his fifth Masters Sunday afternoon. This is his 15th career major title and first since 2008.
NFL players were on the edge of their seat during the final few rounds.
Here's what they're saying on social media:
Canât believe it man! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 14, 2019
Running the numbers on how long itâll take me to get to 15... pic.twitter.com/PcNSF2oCzBâ Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019
Never Doubt a Champion!â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 14, 2019
So happy for Tiger! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #TheMasters
Goose bumps watching that!! Canât believe it but so happy for my fellow @Stanford man!!! Congrats Tiger!!!â Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 14, 2019
Congrats @TigerWoods ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 14, 2019
Tiger Wins. #GOT Is back. WHAT A DAY! pic.twitter.com/DEhbdAGNNkâ Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 14, 2019
That shot of Tiger and his dad and then the shot of Tiger and his son! I mean come on! Itâs dusty in hereâ T.J. Yates (@TJ_Yates) April 14, 2019
I literally have tears in my eyes. #tigerâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) April 14, 2019
#TheMasters all that doubt ppl was doing .... yes sirrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/ee9mGnMwI8â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 14, 2019
I bet you @EA is scrambling to make @TigerWoods 20 game.â Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 14, 2019
ï¿½ï¿½â Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 14, 2019
Unbelievable Tiger.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 14, 2019
Just Unbelievable.#TheMasters
No way 10 years ago does Tiger say, âWE did itâ to his caddie. That was incredible to watch!â Eric Wood (@EWood70) April 14, 2019
Congrats, Tiger!â Eric Weems Sr. (@ericweems) April 14, 2019
Tiger is the perfect example of why you ignore others and stay the course. No one believed in him. At his lowest he still knew what he was capable of reaching. Iâm impressed! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 14, 2019
Inspiration. Be ur best on the biggest stage. Trying to have these vibes next February. ï¿½ï¿½ Its never too late. I need that ringgg! https://t.co/yyxrjQzUQuâ Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) April 14, 2019