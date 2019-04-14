NFL community reacts to Tiger Woods winning Masters

Tiger Woods is back after winning his fifth Masters Sunday afternoon. This is his 15th career major title and first since 2008.

NFL players were on the edge of their seat during the final few rounds.

Here's what they're saying on social media:

Running the numbers on how long itâll take me to get to 15... pic.twitter.com/PcNSF2oCzB â Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Goose bumps watching that!! Canât believe it but so happy for my fellow @Stanford man!!! Congrats Tiger!!! â Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 14, 2019

That shot of Tiger and his dad and then the shot of Tiger and his son! I mean come on! Itâs dusty in here â T.J. Yates (@TJ_Yates) April 14, 2019

#TheMasters all that doubt ppl was doing .... yes sirrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/ee9mGnMwI8 â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 14, 2019

I bet you @EA is scrambling to make @TigerWoods 20 game. â Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 14, 2019

No way 10 years ago does Tiger say, âWE did itâ to his caddie. That was incredible to watch! â Eric Wood (@EWood70) April 14, 2019

Congrats, Tiger! â Eric Weems Sr. (@ericweems) April 14, 2019

Tiger is the perfect example of why you ignore others and stay the course. No one believed in him. At his lowest he still knew what he was capable of reaching. Iâm impressed! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 14, 2019