Eagles DB Jalen Mills arrested for disorderly affray

WASHINGTON -- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was arrested on Saturday morning following a fight outside the Opera Ultra Lounge nightclub in Washington D.C. with Devin Robinson, an NBA player most recently with the Washington Wizards.

Mills and Robinson were charged with disorderly affray, which generally refers to fighting in a public place.

The police report, obtained by NFL.com, states that at 2:56 a.m. EST, Mills and Robinson were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical altercation. The physical altercation took place outside of the nightclub.

Mills was placed under arrest for disorderly affray, a misdemeanor, and transported to the Second District Washington D.C. Police Department. According to the District of Columbia Courts website, Wills' case type is "post and forfeit," which, in the criminal justice system in the District of Columbia, means a person charged with a misdemeanor can post and forfeit an amount of money to obtain a full and final resolution of the charge.

Robinson was placed under arrest and initially transported to Sibley Hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained in the physical altercation. His case was also listed under post and forfeit.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles stated they were aware of the situation and are gathering more information.

Per the Associated Press, the Wizards issued a statement saying they were aware of what happened and that the club will not extend a qualifying offer to Robinson for next season.

Mills, 25, has played three seasons in the NFL, all for the Eagles. In 2018, he started eight games and missed eight games due to a foot injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.