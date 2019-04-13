DE Josh Allen, TE Noah Fant take visits with Jets

Whether or not the New York Jets retain the No. 3 overall selection in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft is up for speculation.

If the Jets do pick third or move down, they're continuing to study up, most recently hosting a top defensive end and top tight end.

Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen took a visit with the Jets on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, while New York hosted Iowa tight end Noah Fant on Friday.

The Jets, who have long been in search of a premium pass rusher, played host to Allen on Saturday, a day after the pass rusher was hosted by the New York Giants.

Allen is ranked third in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 50, while Fant is ranked 15th.

In 2018, linebacker Jordan Jenkins and pass rusher Henry Anderson tied for the Jets team lead of seven sacks. With new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in town, an edge like Allen would seemingly thrive for Gang Green.

With the free-agent signings of receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Le'Veon Bell, a phenomenal pass-catcher out of the backfield, the Jets are going all in on building around quarterback Sam Darnold and aiding his maturation. Fant would be an added piece in that puzzle as the tall and athletic standout can line up at the line of scrimmage, out wide or on the wing.