Sean Payton scoffs at Cowboys coaching rumors

Sean Payton hears the constant gossip that he could one day leave New Orleans.

After the Dallas Cowboys declined to offer Jason Garrett a contract extension, there was another round of rumors that Jerry Jones might try to find a way to pry his former assistant away from the Saints.

Payton scoffed at the rumors when asked Thursday during a WWL radio interview.

"I'm in my 13th year. I don't know how to answer it," he said, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune. "I feel like it's every other year; it's on the odd number years, so 2019 it comes up and then we'll hear it in 2021...

"I've got fleur-de-lis tattoos that can't be erased!"

The Saints are 118-74 in the regular season under Payton in the 12 years since he left Dallas for New Orleans, and 8-6 in the playoffs, including their only Super Bowl.

Given his past in Dallas and the Cowboys shakiness at the job, the gossip isn't likely to stall any time soon, regardless of how much ink Payton owns. When Drew Brees eventually retires, those rumors will likely increase even further. At this point, however, that's all they are, just rumors.

When asked if he's staying in New Orleans, Payton replied bluntly:

"That's clearly the plan."