Giants host pass rushers Josh Allen, Rashan Gary

The New York Giants are doing due diligence on more than Kyler Murray. Big Blue will meet with two of the top pass rushers in the upcoming NFL Draft on back-to-back days.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Giants hosted Michigan's Rashan Gary on Thursday and will visit with Kentucky's Josh Allen today, per a source informed of the situation.

While Murray is likely to be gone when New York selects at No. 6, both Gary and Allen have a better chance of being on the board if the Giants stick at that spot.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Allen the third-best player in the draft, while Gary sits at No. 10 on his list of the Top 50 prospects.

Both Allen and Gary own the physical, athletic upside that makes each a projected top-10 pick. They both also excel in coverage when necessary, which makes them ideal for the Giants system as Big Blue continues to collect personnel better suited to defensive coordinator James Bettcher's 3-4 scheme.

The Giants have a massive need to upgrade the defensive front after trading Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul in back-to-back years. The top pass rushers on the team are currently free-agent acquisition Markus Golden and second-year player Lorenzo Carter. A talent infusion in a deep draft along the line is necessary for New York whether it's with the No. 6 or No. 17 pick.

Other pre-draft visits we're monitoring this week:

1. Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown, whose recovery from a foot injury impressed at combine re-checks, is visiting with the Dolphins, according to Rapoport. Miami has the 13th pick.

2. Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is working out for the Buffalo Bills at their local day today, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

3. San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver is set to visit the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, Rapoport tweeted per a source. Oliver has previously visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers along with private workouts for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Rapoport added.

4. Elon offensive tackle Oli Udoh has had workouts or visits with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, Rapoport reported.

5. Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell is visiting the Seattle Seahawks this week, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Projected as a second-round selection, Campbell going to the Seahawks would likely involve a trade as Seattle doesn't have a second-round pick. Garafolo added the Seahawks are looking to trade down in the first round and acquire more picks, as they only have four total.

6. LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, a predicted first-round pick, has had no visits and "it appears no private workouts," Rapoport reports. It's a bit of a surprise, but Rapoport added, "It's not good, it's not bad. It's just rare."